Ryan Bader Believes ‘Rampage’ Would Be An Easier Than The Cheick Kongo Fight

Ryan Bader and Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson got into it after the main event of Bellator 226. Now, a fight between the two could very well happen.

After Bader vs. Cheick Kongo was ruled a no-contest due to the accidental eye poke, ‘Rampage’ went into the cage to confront Bader. There, he says the heavyweight champion did it on purpose.

Following the fight and the confrontation, Ryan Bader was asked if he would fight Rampage, which he says is an easy fight.

”Obviously, it would have to be at super heavyweight,” Bader said after the fight (h/t MMA Fighting). Sure, why not? It’ll be easier than the Kongo fight.”

As for what happened, according to Bader, it was Quinton Jackson who started the confrontation.

“I was walking out and there’s this big fat guy (Jackson) there when the gate opened up. He’s saying, ‘You did that s**t on purpose.’ He’s trying to fight me,” he said. “I didn’t even know what was going on. He just came at me. F**k you. It is what it is. Then I walked back and said, ‘Let’s go.’ He got held back by my dad.”

Regardless, Ryan Bader is disappointed by the outcome and who he fights next is unknown. But, a logical fight for him could very well be taking on Quinton Jackson next.