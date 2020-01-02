Ryan Bader Calls Out Rizin Champion Jiri Prochazka

Ryan Bader is looking to avenge the loss of teammate C.B. Dolloway against Rizin light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka.

Ryan Bader was one of the many viewers at home witnessing Jiri Prochazka knock out C.B. Dolloway at Rizin 20 on New Year’s Eve, but he was one of the few who legitimately wanted a piece of the winner after witnessing his performance. Never mind the fact that Bader is in a different promotion than Prochazka, that hasn’t stopped Bellator from cross-promoting in the past, namely with the Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Darrion Caldwell bouts. Perhaps this precedent gave Bader the push to take to Twitter and personally call out Prochazka.

Congrats #jiriprochazka . we couldn’t make it happen in @rizin_PR so let’s do this in the @BellatorMMA cage. LHW title on the line — Ryan Bader (@ryanbader) December 31, 2019

As alluded to in the tweet, this isn’t the first time that Bader has expressed interest in fighting Prochazka. In November, Bader tweeted that he wanted to fight for “the Rizin belt,” but a deal could not be reached. Given that Bader is a world champion in two weight divisions, it was unclear which belt he was referring to, but this most recent tweet seems to shed light on the gold he was eying in November.

Jiri Prochazka is 26-3 and has not lost a fight in five years. If the fight were to be made, it would be a stiff test for Bader indeed, who has not lost a fight in years also. Most recently, Ryan Bader competed in a no-contest against Cheick Kongo at Bellator 226, and his last victory happened in January of 2019 against Fedor Emelianenko to win the Bellator heavyweight championship.

Do you think Ryan Bader should fight Rizin light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka next?