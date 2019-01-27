Highlights: Ryan Bader Destroys Fedor Emelianenko To Become Bellator Double Champ

Ryan Bader has made Bellator history. In the main event of Bellator 214 tonight (Sat. January 26, 2019) from The Forum in Inglewood, California, Bader captured the promotion’s heavyweight title. Bader shared the cage with mixed martial arts (MMA) heavyweight legend Fedor Emelianenko. The pair earned their way into a fight for the vacant heavyweight title in the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix Tournament.

In the cage, Bader and Fedor began the feeling out process, but a quick lead left hook from Bader dropped the Russian to the mat. A few follow-up strikes on the ground were enough for the referee to call it a day. Bader is now the Bellator light heavyweight and heavyweight champion of the world. Check out the finish here: