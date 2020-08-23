Ryan Bader Issues First Statement Following Bellator 244 Loss

Ryan Bader has issued his first statement following his upset TKO loss at the hands of Vadim Nemkov at Bellator 244.

Bellator 244 took place Friday, August 21, 2020 from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The main event featured Ryan Bader in what many expected to be a routine light heavyweight title defense against Vadim Nemkok, but the challenger had other ideas. The main idea was to unleash a flurry of strikes on Ryan Bader and then ride off into the sunset with all the gold. Nemkov earned the TKO victory in the second round, leaving many of the spectators viewing at home stunned.

Ryan Bader Issues Statement Following Loss

Ryan Bader was among those surprised by the outcome of the Bellator 244 main event. Many, including Bellator president Scott Coker, considered him to be the best light heavyweight in the world ahead of the event. Not one to sit around feeling sorry for himself, Bader has released a statement via Twitter that suggests that the Bellator heavyweight champ is ready to get right back to work:

Well not the result we were after but it’s the game we play. I’m all good and appreciate the support! I freaking hate to lose but as always I’ll keep working my ass off. Lost one belt but still have that heavyweight belt on my shoulder and will be better than ever. 👊🏼@BellatorMMA pic.twitter.com/k1IbwSsGRf — Ryan Bader (@ryanbader) August 23, 2020

Indeed, the glass-half-full mindset for Ryan Bader and his team is to remember that his heavyweight winning streak is still very much intact, and he has the championship belt to show for it. It will be interesting to see if a heavyweight title defense is next for Bader or if Bellator will implement the immediate rematch as faithfully as the UFC has in recent years.

