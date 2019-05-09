Ryan Bader Confirms His Next Fight Is Bellator Heavyweight Title Defense

Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo is all but official.

Bader is Bellator’s first “champ-champ.” While Joe Warren held titles in two different weight classes under the promotion, Bader is the first to do so simultaneously. He is Bellator’s light heavyweight and heavyweight champion.

Ryan Bader Defending Heavyweight Title Next

Bellator president Scott Coker has said he’ll give Bader leeway when it comes to his title defenses. It appears “Darth” is taking advantage as he took to Instagram to announce his next fight will be a heavyweight title defense:

“Getting spoiled at heavyweight not having to do this and drop 20lbs week of fight every time. Defending the heavyweight title next, looking like August let’s go!”

Coker plans to have Kongo challenge Bader for the heavyweight gold. He’s also revealed that he’d like to see Josh Barnett get a crack at the winner. MMA News will keep you posted when Bader’s title defense is made official.