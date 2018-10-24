Ryan Bader Not Worried About Fedor’s Mystique

Ryan Bader isn’t concerned with being in awe of Fedor Emelianenko.

Bader is set to clash with “The Last Emperor” in the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix finals. The action will take place inside The Forum in Inglewood, California on Jan. 26. Bader will have the chance to become Bellator’s first two-division champion as he is the reigning light heavyweight title holder.

Ryan Bader Won’t Treat Fedor Emelianenko As His Superior

Bader recently appeared on MMA Junkie Radio and said Emelianenko’s mystique isn’t his concern:

“I think he gets just as anxious and nervous and all that like the rest of us, and I could see that. For me, it’s just – I’m not going to put him on a pedestal. I’m going to go out and do what I do. I’m coming out as the champ, as ‘I’m going to go out there and beat him.’ I’m the best in the world. That’s my mentality. The mystique and all that about it, it’s going to be gone. It’s very cool when I can look back later at it. But right now I’ve just go to see him as just another man.”

Bader defeated Muhammed Lawal and Matt Mitrione to earn his spot in the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix finals. Meanwhile, Emelianenko punched his ticket by knocking out Frank Mir and Chael Sonnen in the first round. Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on the Jan. 26 card as they develop.

Do you think Ryan Bader will capture heavyweight gold in 2019?