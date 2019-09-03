Ryan Bader On Scott Coker Calling Him Best Heavyweight: ‘I Believe That’

Ryan Bader has been called the best heavyweight today by Bellator president Scott Coker and “Darth” agrees.

Bader is a “champ-champ” under the Bellator banner. He holds light heavyweight and heavyweight gold. He’s set to defend his heavyweight title against Cheick Kongo in the main event of Bellator 226 this Saturday night (Sept. 7).

Bader Believes He Is Best Heavyweight In MMA

Speaking to MMAFighting.com‘s Damon Martin, Bader said that he agrees with Coker.

“For me, I believe that [I am the best]. If you don’t believe that, then you shouldn’t be in this sport. I do believe I’m the best in the world,” Bader said. “I believe coming up to heavyweight, I can shine.

“That’s where I feel the best in terms of being agile, speed, cardio, all that kind of stuff plus I have the power. It was nice to get that recognition, too, so now I just have to go out there and continue to prove it.”

Bader’s next title challenger Kongo recently told BJPenn.com that he feels a win over “Darth” would make him the best heavyweight in the world.

“I expect this fight to end by knockout. Hopefully, it is me knocking out Ryan Bader,” he says. “But, I don’t focus on that. Just fight my fight, and want a good ending.

“I can do it. Age means nothing. It will show them that I am the best heavyweight in the world,” he explained. “People have doubted me, gave up on me, I wasn’t in the grand prix, this will show and prove them all wrong.”

Stick with MMA News for live coverage of Bellator 226 this weekend. We’ll have you covered with live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.