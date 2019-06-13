Ryan Bader Responds To Chael Sonnen’s Comments That He Needs To Beg Him To Fight

Chael Sonnen is set to take on Lyoto Machida at Bellator 222 in what is expected to be the number one contender fight. And, speaking at media day, Sonnen made an interesting claim talking about fighting Ryan Bader for the belt.

“This is said to be the number 1 contender’s fight, but it puts me in a really weird spot. Generally, you would be chasing the champion,” he said to MMA Junkie. “That is the general rule of the business; that is the general rule in life. Ryan Bader sucks. Ryan Bader can’t draw. People don’t know who Ryan Bader is. Ryan Bader, as a champion, has to beg me to come in and fight.

“The roles are totally reversed. He’s got to beg me to be the number one contender. I don’t like Ryan Bader. I’ve got a history with Ryan Bader. I want to be a champion. I don’t know if I want to do Ryan Bader that favor.”

Now, the light heavyweight and heavyweight champion in Ryan Bader responded to Sonnen’s comments.

Beg a 42 yr old mma analyst?? @sonnench knows he can’t sniff a title shot by actually competing and earning one so he runs his mouth to bait me. Well congrats I’m here, IF you happen to get by Machida I’ll gladly gift you the fight and watch you fold up just like your last fight https://t.co/VAOpImKi94 — Ryan Bader (@ryanbader) June 13, 2019

“Beg a 42 yr old mma anaylst?? (Chael Sonnen) knows he can’t sniff a title shot by actually competing and earning one so he runs his mouth to bait me. Well congrats I’m here,” Bader posted on Twitter. “IF you happen to get by Machida I’ll gladly gift you the fight and watch you fold just like your last fight.”

Sonnen is coming off of a TKO loss to Fedor Emelianenko in the semi-finals of the heavyweight Grand Prix.