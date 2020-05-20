Ryan Bader Thinks UFC Champion Jon Jones Is No Longer Untouchable

Ryan Bader believes Jon Jones’ aura is fading.

Jones has been dominant in the UFC’s light heavyweight division. He is in his second reign as the undisputed 205-pound king but he was never beaten for the title in his first run with the gold. Lately, fight fans and media members have expressed their belief that Jones hasn’t looked as sharp as he once was.

Bader Feels Jones’ ‘Untouchable’ Era Is Winding Down

Bader fought Jones back in Feb. 2011. Jones won the bout via second-round submission. Fast forward to May 2020 and Bader is a Bellator champ-champ, and as mentioned, Jones is the UFC light heavyweight ruler. Bader told Bloody Elbow that he believes Jones is looking more beatable each fight.

“Guys are coming up and they’re getting better but I think there is a big mental game. Years and years ago, Jon Jones was untouchable. You couldn’t win a round against him,” Bader explained. “As you start seeing other people be successful, you stop walking out there like, ‘I can’t beat this guy.’ You start thinking, ‘I can definitely beat him. Look how close others have come. Why not me?’ For me, I want that fight back because he’s the best. He’s the greatest effort. I feel like I’m in my absolute prime and I’m the best I’ve ever been.”

As of late, Jones has been teasing a heavyweight showdown with Francis Ngannou. If that fight doesn’t materialize, Jones has both Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz waiting at light heavyweight.

As for Bader, he was scheduled to put his light heavyweight title on the line against Vadim Nemkov. The coronavirus pandemic forced a delay in that planned matchup.