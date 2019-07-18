Ryan Bader Won’t Downplay Cheick Kongo’s Winning Streak

Ryan Bader says Cheick Kongo didn’t always fight the best opposition, but he realizes that an eight-fight winning streak is no small feat.

Bader is scheduled to defend his heavyweight title against Cheick Kongo in the main event of Bellator 226. The event will be held inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California on Sept. 7. It’ll be Bader’s first heavyweight title defense.

Bader Aware Of Kongo’s Winning Streak

Kongo hasn’t lost a bout since Feb. 2015. As mentioned, he’s won eight bouts in a row. Bader is on a winning streak as well and hasn’t suffered a defeat since Jan. 2016. Speaking to reporters during a media scrum, Bader said he isn’t looking at Kongo’s run as being padded (via MMAJunkie.com):

“It’s not easy to go out and win eight fights in a row,” Bader said. “Now granted, a lot of them weren’t the best competition. A lot of them were a week’s notice, two weeks’ notice, whatever, but he went and beat Minakov out there in his last fight. And like I said, it’s not easy winning eight fights in a row. I know I have a tough task at hand. He’s a big, technically sound heavyweight, throws hard. His wrestling has got a lot better. Any guy you go out and fight, it’s going to be a tough fight at this level. If you’re going for a belt? There’s no gimmes.”