Ryan Hall Calls For Fights With Jose Aldo & Frankie Edgar

Ryan Hall has been frustrated with the lack of opponents accepting to fight him. The jiu-jitsu wizard has not fought since July in his only fight in 2019. Yet, he has made it known in the past that he accepts every fight but opponents do not accept him.

Now, Hall has decided to take it into his own hands as he took to Instagram to call out legends in Jose Aldo and Frankie Edgar to fight him.

“Never thought I’d have to go this route, but then again, I also never imagined a laundry list of ranked professional tough guys turning down a fight with a skinny, blinky kid from the suburbs… Frankie Edgar and Jose Aldo are two people for whom courage won’t ever be an issue and it’s for that reason I have looked up to both since I first saw them compete years ago. Maybe one of them would be willing to step in to show everybody else how it’s done?

Pick the time and place, boys. I’ll be there,” Ryan Hall wrote on Instagram.

Ryan Hall is 8-1 as a pro and on an eight-fight winning streal including being 4-0 in the UFC. There he beat, Artem Lobov, to win The Ultimate Fighter, Gray Maynard, B.J. Penn by submission and most recently Darren Elkins.

Whether or not Jose Aldo or Frankie Edgar will accept the callout by Ryan Hall is unknown.