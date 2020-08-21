Friday, August 21, 2020

Ryan Hall Out of UFC Fight Night 175 Bout Against Ricardo Lamas

By Clyde Aidoo
Ryan Hall
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Fans are going to have to wait a little longer to see Ryan Hall compete in the Octagon again.

MMA Junkie reports that Ryan Hall has pulled out of his scheduled August 29 bout against Ricardo Lamas for undisclosed reasons. This marks the second time the fight has fallen through. The first attempt at booking the bout was for May 2 on UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Weidman, only for it to be postponed. With Hall unavailable, the UFC is currently seeking a placement to fight Ricardo Lamas at next weekend’s Fight Night event.

Ricardo Lamas has not competed since June of last year, so he is likely anxious to get back to competing. Lamas had a bad night in his most recent outing, suffering a knockout loss to #6 ranked Calvin Kattar. In total, Lamas has only won once in his last four fights, a victory that came over Darren Elkins in November of 2018. For Lamas to avoid possibly going two years without a victory, he will need a new dancing partner inside the UFC APEX on the 29th.

Ryan Hall is also known for lengthy layoffs. Hall made his UFC debut in 2015, yet still only has a total of four fights under his belt, one of which being his victory to win the Ultimate Fighter tournament over Artem Lobov. Since then, Ryan Hall has fought a maximum of one time per year, and with his pull-out, 2020 is in danger of being a blank canvas for the grappling artist. Like his would-be opponent Ricardo Lamas, Hall’s most recent victory came over Darren Elkins.

With Ryan Hall now out and Ricardo Lamas currently without an opponent, below is the updated lineup for UFC Fight Night 175:

Main Event: Anthony Smith vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Robbie Lawler vs. Neil Magny

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba

Alexa Grasso vs. Ji Yeon Kim

Ricardo Lamas vs. TBD

Impa Kasanganay vs. Maki Pitolo

Hannah Cifers vs. Mallory Martin

Zak Cummings vs. Alessio Di Chirico

Alex Caceres vs. Giga Chikadze

Polyana Viana vs. Emily Whitmire

Christian Aguilera vs. Sean Brady

Stay tuned here on MMANews.com for updates on the UFC Fight Night 175 lineup ahead of next weekend’s card.

