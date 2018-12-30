UFC 232 Highlights: Ryan Hall Submits BJ Penn

Ryan Hall snatches a win from BJ Penn.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC 232 pay-per-view event from the Forum in Inglewood, California. Early in the first-round, Hall quickly rolls into a heel hook and gets the tap.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 232. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.