UFC 232 Highlights: Ryan Hall Submits BJ Penn

Ryan Hall snatches a win from BJ Penn.
The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC 232 pay-per-view event from the Forum in Inglewood, California. Early in the first-round, Hall quickly rolls into a heel hook and gets the tap.
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
Don't blink… and don't go to the ground with @RyanHall5050! 😳 #UFC232 pic.twitter.com/IYjDL0TlE7
— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) December 30, 2018
RYAN HALL! WOW!#UFC232 pic.twitter.com/0WhcNmpdgS
— UFC (@ufc) December 30, 2018
