UFC Welterweight Ryan LaFlare Announces Retirement

Ryan LaFlare has decided to move on from mixed martial arts competition.
LaFlare did battle with Tony Martin on the preliminary portion of UFC 229 this past Saturday night (Oct. 6). Things didn’t go LaFlare’s way as he was stopped in the third round via knockout. Despite a 14-3 professional MMA record, LaFlare felt going 1-2 in his last three outings and dealing with nagging injuries was enough to hang up his gloves.
Ryan LaFlare Says Goodbye To MMA Competition
LaFlare took to Instagram and released the following statement:
View this post on Instagram
Saturday night didn’t go my way. This is a very unforgiving sport. You either win or lose. You have to be “ALL IN” to be successful. Mentally I wanted to be there but I have been plagued with injuries this camp as well as my whole career and tried to fight through them and keep a positive attitude but as I started making my final weight cut I started breaking down. I’ve always told myself the second I’m not there mentally and physically I will be hanging my gloves up. I’m too proud and passionate about this sport to not give it everything I have and my body is really starting to pay the toll. After 10+ years as a professional mixed martial artist and 5+ years with the @Ufc it hurts to say this but Saturday October 6th was most likely the last fight of my professional career. I want to thank the @ufc for allowing me to do what I love and give me the opportunity to travel around the world and showcase my skills. Thank you to my coaches @keith_trimble @greggdepasquale @henrihooft @kycerm @roblistrength @docmcamp @dr.amato_pt for putting in the extra time for me. This isn’t a very lucrative sport for coaches so I know all of their time wasn’t for financial reasons. Thank you to my manager @aliabdelaziz000 And @dominancemma_ for always looking out for me and having my best interest at mind. Thank you to all my friends, family and fans who have supported me over the years. You truly are my biggest motivation. Thank you to my parents George and @trishlaflare For molding me into the man I have become. Most importantly thank you to my wife @daniellelaflare and my children, they have to deal with all of the behind the scenes BS that no one gets to see and are always supportive no matter the outcome. I’ve made lifelong friends over the years and nothing can change that. You guys will be a part of me for the rest of my life. 🙌🙏 #teamlaflare #ryanlaflare
“After 10+ years as a professional mixed martial artist and 5+ years with the UFC it hurts to say this but Saturday October 6th was most likely the last fight of my professional career. I want to thank the UFC for allowing me to do what I love and give me the opportunity to travel around the world and showcase my skills. Thank you to my coaches for putting in the extra time for me. This isn’t a very lucrative sport for coaches so I know all of their time wasn’t for financial reasons. Thank you to my manager for always looking out for me and having my best interest at mind. Thank you to all my friends, family and fans who have supported me over the years. You truly are my biggest motivation.”
LaFlare has been inside the Octagon with high-level competition such as Demian Maia, Santiago Ponzinibbio, and Alex Oliveira. LaFlare even holds a decision win over Ponzinibbio, who is the 10th ranked UFC welterweight. While he didn’t have a Hall of Fame career, LaFlare proved that he belonged inside the Octagon.