UFC Welterweight Ryan LaFlare Announces Retirement

Ryan LaFlare has decided to move on from mixed martial arts competition.

LaFlare did battle with Tony Martin on the preliminary portion of UFC 229 this past Saturday night (Oct. 6). Things didn’t go LaFlare’s way as he was stopped in the third round via knockout. Despite a 14-3 professional MMA record, LaFlare felt going 1-2 in his last three outings and dealing with nagging injuries was enough to hang up his gloves.

Ryan LaFlare Says Goodbye To MMA Competition

LaFlare took to Instagram and released the following statement:

“After 10+ years as a professional mixed martial artist and 5+ years with the UFC it hurts to say this but Saturday October 6th was most likely the last fight of my professional career. I want to thank the UFC for allowing me to do what I love and give me the opportunity to travel around the world and showcase my skills. Thank you to my coaches for putting in the extra time for me. This isn’t a very lucrative sport for coaches so I know all of their time wasn’t for financial reasons. Thank you to my manager for always looking out for me and having my best interest at mind. Thank you to all my friends, family and fans who have supported me over the years. You truly are my biggest motivation.”

LaFlare has been inside the Octagon with high-level competition such as Demian Maia, Santiago Ponzinibbio, and Alex Oliveira. LaFlare even holds a decision win over Ponzinibbio, who is the 10th ranked UFC welterweight. While he didn’t have a Hall of Fame career, LaFlare proved that he belonged inside the Octagon.