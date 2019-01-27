Highlights: Ryan Lilley Lays Waste To James Barnes With Head-Kick

Bellator 214 goes down from The Forum in Inglewood, California tonight (Sat. January 26, 2019). With the preliminary card underway, a bantamweight match-up between Ryan Lilley and James Barnes left quite the impression. In the first round of the match-up, Lilley uncorked a head-kick that shut Barnes’ lights out. After a few follow-up strikes, Lilley was declared the winner via knockout. Check out the finish here:

This victory marked the first victory for Lilley since having his three-fight win streak snapped in July. Making his Bellator debut in California, he certainly showed a ton of potential with his big finish over Barnes.

Follow along with our Bellator 214 coverage here.