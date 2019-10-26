Saad Awad Talks Facing Paul Daley on Short Notice for Bellator 232

Saad Awad only fought three weeks ago where he picked up his third loss in a row against Goiti Yamauchi at Bellator 229. However, when Sabah Homasi was removed from the Bellator 232 co-main event against Paul Daley, Awad got the call and quickly made his way to Connecticut. Awad has had losses before, but never three-in-a-row and the sooner he can pick up a win the better it is for him.

A short-notice fight against someone like Daley may not be ideal, but Awad says he felt like he never left his training camp. When talking about the short notice fight with MMA News, Awad said he was “ecstatic” to get the call. He added, “I had such a long training camp for my last fight, and it only lasted a minute and a half. So, it was kind of sad after pushing my body to its limits. But, I took a week off and was right back in it, like I never stopped training for my fight, ready to go.”

The change in the card is not a match up Bellator fans would scoff at as Awad has been featured in 20 of their events and usually on the main card. “When I’m on the card, people tune in, they like my style, I like my style, they like his style. It’s going to be fireworks.” Awad said of what to expect with him and Daley. However, he does not plan on throwing caution to the wind with someone like Daley.

When asked if he was just going to swing away to try to win, Awad said, “I have fight smart, especially against someone like him. He swings for the fences when you’re standing in the pocket, so I’m not trying to make it a 50/50 fight. I’m going to go out there, fight smart and get the win however I can.”

Bellator 232 airs on DAZN Saturday night and results will be posted here.