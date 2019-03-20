Sabina Mazo Looking To Display All Aspects Of Her Game In UFC Debut

Former LFA flyweight champion Sabina Mazo will make her much anticipated UFC debut on Mar. 30 when she faces Maryna Moroz.

The undefeated 21-year-old signed with the Las Vegas-based promotion back in December and despite a few months away from the cage she feels the timing of her first UFC fight couldn’t be better.

“I think it was the perfect time.” Mazo told MMA News. “I was just looking for fights and it was the time that the fight [was scheduled]. They offered me this fight and I think it was good. I was training since my last fight. I think it was the perfect amount of time.”

Mazo (6-0) was born in Antioquia, Colombia but has fought her last four fights in the United States under the LFA banner. In April 2018 she captured the vacant LFA flyweight title – left by Andrea Lee when she signed with the UFC – defeating Shannon Sinn by unanimous decision at LFA 37. She’s now set to make her promotional debut against 11-fight veteran Moroz who will be moving up from the strawweight division.

“I know she used to fight at strawweight. I was not surprised [getting her as an opponent], I think this division you see girls moving up and down. So it’s common to see all these changes in the division. I think it’s a great opportunity for me because I’m new. I can establish my position in the division.”

“The Colombian Queen” also has the advantage of training at one of the most prestigious gyms in the sport at Kings MMA. Mazo gets regular training with UFC lightweight Beneil Dariush, current LFA flyweight champion Maikel Perez and UFC middleweight title challenger Kelvin Gastelum.

“Training is going great. I had the opportunity to see Kelvin’s camp for the fight in Australia [against Robert Whittaker at UFC 234]. He’s looking amazing right now. I’m grateful to be around all these guys. Benny [Dariush] just fought last weekend too. Really good energy, I see how I’m evolving slowly. More important than fights, the journey, training wise I’m learning a lot.”

Moroz (8-3) is likely fighting for her job in the UFC after losing back-to-back fights against Carla Esparza and Angelia Hill. The 27-year-old started her career a perfect 6-0 – including a victory over Joanne Calderwood – however since then, she’s dropped to 2-3 in her last five fights. Despite Moroz moving up a weight class, Mazo doesn’t think that will be a key factor in the matchup

“It really depends, I think it’s really personal. Maybe she doesn’t feel good at strawweight. I don’t know if it’s an advantage for me or a disadvantage for her. I just feel like that’s my division and I feel pretty solid in it. I think it’s a great [matchup], I’m happy that I can fight with her. She has experience and a name in the UFC. That’s great for me, I like challenges and I don’t want an easy fight. It’s high level, it’s UFC. I’m happy I can show all my work and experience with her.”

The Kings MMA standout believes fans can expect an action-packed fight and doesn’t see this fight going the distance.

“I think it’s going to be really aggressive. We’re both aggressive fighters. I want to finish the fight. Not in a rush but more than just controlling [her]. I have a really good jiu-jitsu game [too]. I trust in my jiu-jitsu game and I haven’t shown it yet. Maybe it’s time for it.”

UFC Philadelphia will take place inside Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The main event pits Edson Barboza against top lightweight contender Justin Gaethje.