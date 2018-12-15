EXCLUSIVE: Newly Signed UFC Flyweight Sabina Mazo In No Rush For A Title Shot

Sabina Mazo made history this week becoming the first Colombian female fighter to sign with the UFC. The former LFA flyweight champion signed a four-fight deal and joins a list of fighters under the LFA banner that have been signed to the Las Vegas-based promotion this year.

Mazo hopes her success will inspire other Colombian fighters to make their dreams of competing in the UFC a reality.

“It’s amazing to prove not only [my Colombian people], but myself that I can do this,” Mazo told MMANews “It’s part of the history in Columbia. I hope it grows and there will be a new generation of fighters that will be doing the same thing.”

Mazo (5-0) is perhaps best known for her two highlight reel head kick knockouts last year, which occurred in back-to-back fights. The 21-year-old went 4-0 under the LFA banner and knew it was only a matter of time before she got the call to compete in the UFC.

“After my fight I was thinking with my manager and my team, what we should do, what’s my next step? My manager spoke with the UFC after my fight, I knew two weeks ago, I was pretty excited. I’m happy but I feel more like I just want to fight. I know it’s great news for everyone but it’s even better when I step in the cage and show my work.”

The Kings MMA product believes her experience competing in LFA – which has produced women’s MMA standouts like Andrea Lee, Mackenzie Dern and Maycee Barber – will pay dividends in her octagon debut.

“I’m grateful with LFA because they have a great show and [gave me] really great opponents, so all that helped me with my experience. It’s a total army from LFA [in the UFC now] It’s a great show like I told you. It’s great because it opens the path for a lot of fighters.”

Despite having a lot of hype with this signing, Mazo admits she’s not in a rush towards a UFC title shot. Instead, the California native would rather build up her resume until she’s ready for that opportunity.

“[The flyweight division] is good for me because it’s new and we can build the division. I know I’m not going to fight for the belt in one fight. It’s not fair for all the girls who are waiting for it. I know my journey, I want to climb first and show my work towards the belt. I know any fight they give me I know will be good, I’m just waiting for it.”

No opponent or official date has been set for her octagon debut, however Mazo does have a preference.

“I want to do it in March, that’s going to be one of the dates I want to fight. Let’s see if something comes before or after. My birthday is March 25th, I want to make my debut while I’m 21-years-old.”

Last year, Mazo captured the vacant LFA flyweight title defeating Shannon Sinn at LFA 37. That title was vacated when former champion Andrea Lee signed with the UFC. Mazo believes the two will cross paths at some point in her career.

“I think that’s a great fight actually. We both came from LFA, we both had the title over there. I’m totally down for that fight.”