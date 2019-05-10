Watch: PFL’s Sadibou Sy Starches David Michaud With Liver Kick

PFL 1: Season 2 is in full effect and the main card started off with a bang.

ESPN2 is airing the main card of the new PFL season. Starting the main card was a welterweight clash between Sadibou Sy and David Michaud. The bout lasted a whopping 17 seconds as Sy connected with a liver kick that dropped Michaud. Some followup punches topped it off.

It’s a much-needed win for Sy, who hadn’t emerged victorious since Aug. 2018. He’s now 1-1-1 in his last three outings. Sy was in the middleweight division for season one of PFL last year.

The official ESPN MMA Twitter account posted a video of the bout: