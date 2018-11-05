Free Agent Sage Northcutt Attending Upcoming ONE Championship Show

ONE Championship has been making some big moves lately. It looks like they could be gearing up for another. ONE was involved in the first-ever major trade in mixed martial arts (MMA) history with the UFC. The UFC sent over Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson, while ONE gave up Ben Askren.

This was just after the signing of former Bellator and UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez. Its been a very productive past several weeks for ONE. However, it doesn’t seem like they plan on stopping anytime soon. The Singapore-based promotion could have their sights set on 22-year-old Sage Northcutt next.

Northcutt is currently a free agent after wrapping up his UFC contract with a second-round knockout win over Zak Ottow this past summer in Idaho. Northcutt suffered the first and only two losses of his MMA career with the UFC but finished his contract on a three-fight win streak.

ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong recently revealed on his Facebook that Northcutt will be in attendance for the upcoming “ONE: Heart of the Lion” show on Friday, along with several other fighters:

“I am happy to announce that Demetrious Johnson, Eddie Alvarez, Angela Lee, Renzo Gracie, Martin Nguyen, Aung La Nsang, Rich Franklin, Sage Northcutt, and many other superstars will be in attendance to witness ONE: Heart Of The Lion on November 9 in Singapore!

LET’S GOOOOO!!! #gratitude”

MMA NYTT also obtained the following statement from Sityodtong, specifically regarding Northcutt’s plans to attend the show:

“Sage Northcutt is a tremendously gifted superstar athlete who embodies the values and spirit of authentic martial arts.”

What do you think about Northcutt attending a ONE Championship show?