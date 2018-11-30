Sage Northcutt Becomes Latest Fighter to Join ONE Championship

Former UFC prospect Sage Northcutt is the latest athlete to join the roster at ONE Championship.

Former UFC prospect Sage Northcutt is the latest athlete to join the roster at ONE Championship.

On Wednesday it was confirmed that Northcutt has signed an exclusive deal to join the Asian-based promotion after his previous contract with the UFC came to an end.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong raved about Northcutt on Twiter and then received a message back from the 22-year old Texas native as he looks forward to a fresh start in a new fighting home.

“Without a doubt, Sage Northcutt is one of the most talented martial artists on the planet today,” Sityodtong said. “He possesses insane athleticism, incredible skills, and unlimited potential. Above all though, Sage is a wonderful human being with a heart of gold.”

Thanks Mr. Chatri for the confidence in me! Looking forward to great things — Sage Northcutt (@sagenorthcutt) November 28, 2018

Then the inevitable happened:

Please join me in giving a big welcome to multiple-time karate world champion, Black Belt Hall of Famer, and rising global mixed martial arts superstar Sage Northcutt to ONE Championship! @sagenorthcutt — Chatri Sityodtong (@YODCHATRI) November 30, 2018

Northcutt went 6-2 in the UFC while fighting at both lightweight and welterweight.

He also recently began training full time at Team Alpha Male in Sacramento under the tutelage of UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber.

While Northcutt definitely suffered through some ups and downs during his time with the UFC, it appeared he was finally coming into his own with his last performance against veteran welterweight Zak Ottow.

That also happened to be the final fight of his UFC contract and Northcutt was immediately a sought after free agent.

UFC president Dana White said on Tuesday that the organization opted not to re-sign Northcutt but may be open to bringing him back again one day in the future.

“We let Sage go,” White claimed. “Sage is young and Sage needs some work. Let him get some work in one of these other organizations and we’ll see where this kid ends up in a couple years. Maybe we’ll pick him back up.”

Now Northcutt has a new fighting home as he will look to make his ONE Championship debut in 2019.