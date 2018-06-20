Sage Northcutt on CM Punk: I Think he Did a Great Job

Sage Northcutt has praise for CM Punk.

Punk recently competed on the UFC 225 card earlier this month. He took on Mike Jackson inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The bout was featured on the main card of UFC 225.

Jackson ended up nabbing a unanimous decision victory over Punk. The former WWE champion has now gone 0-2 in his professional mixed martial arts career and is likely to be gone from the UFC. Northcutt, who met Punk at Roufusport, believes the former pro wrestler gave it all he had.

During a recent appearance on Popcorn Talk’s “I Could Never Be,” Northcutt gave his thoughts on Punk’s UFC run (via MMAJunkie.com):

“He’s a very nice guy, and I know that he’s got to be putting in the training and effort. It takes a while to be able to get to the, I guess, get all the skill set that these guys that train 20 or 30 years for, have been in the UFC for so long, have trained their whole lives for. So, he came from WWE and now fighting for the UFC, I think it took him so much courage. It takes anybody courage to be able to step out there in the octagon and fight, and I think he did a great job.”

Sage Northcutt is set to clash with Zak Ottow on July 14. The bout will be a part of the UFC Boise card. “Super” is in search of his third straight victory. He has yet to string together three straight wins under the UFC banner.

The main event of UFC Boise will see former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos take on the debuting Blagoy Ivanov. Plus, Cat Zingano will take on Marion Reneau. It all takes place inside the CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho.

Do you think we’ll ever see CM Punk in a UFC bout again?