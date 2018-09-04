Sage Northcutt Considering Signing with Bellator MMA

Sage Northcutt was already a UFC fighter at the ripe age of 19. He was discovered at 18 years old as someone groomed as a child prodigy who had been training MMA for nearly as long as he could walk. With a 5-0 record entering the UFC, Northcutt would win his first two UFC fights and become one of its most hyped and heavily promoted talents. Despite a couple setbacks that usually come with earning experience, Northcutt’s UFC record is still a very impressive 6-2. Now, Sage Northcutt is a free agent, and it seems entirely possible that one of the “golden boys” of the promotion might cut his UFC run short to pursue other options (Via MMAmania.com):

”I am a free agent, yes sir,” Northcutt told Ariel Helwani Monday. “I’m not sure how it works, what my contract says or anything, but yes, I am a free agent now ,and I know that going to other leagues like Bellator or ONE FC or whatever it may be, that guys or friends of mine, for example Rory MacDonald, people that fought for the UFC like Machida, they’re making double if not triple what they were making fighting for the UFC.

“So I guess we’re gonna see what happens, but the difference is these guys are making more than what the guys are making fighting for the title in the UFC make. So I guess we’ll have to see and find out what happens.”

It is difficult to imagine the UFC letting Sage Northcutt slip through their fingers, as he is someone who the promotion has noticeably gotten behind and stayed behind as he continues to grow in the sport as a fighter and as a brand. However, it couldn’t help but sound like Northcutt may have been issuing parting words to those in the UFC who gave him the opportunity to further his career:

“I’m forever grateful to Dana White and the Fertittas who brought me into the UFC,” Northcutt said. “So I count my blessings, so thankful to them.”

What do you think the chances are that Sage Northcutt signs anywhere other than the UFC?