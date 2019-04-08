Sage Northcutt hasn’t made his ONE Championship debut yet, but two fellow former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters have.

Demetrious Johnson and Eddie Alvarez made their ONE Championship debuts at the end of March in Tokyo, Japan. Johnson was successful in his outing, submitting Yuya Wakamatsu. It was a different story for Alvarez as he was stopped by Timofey Nastyukhin in the first round.

Northcutt Discusses ONE Debuts Of Johnson & Alvarez

Northcutt spoke to BJPenn.com and had the following to say on Alvarez being stopped:

“Sometimes people you’ve never even heard of, they have a lot of talent. So the guy that Eddie Alvarez fought obviously had a lot of talent. I saw the giant slice on Eddie Alvarez’s eye — he had his eye split in half — that was pretty bad. I can’t even imagine that, that’s got to hurt. He had to get stitches. I’m sure Eddie was in a lot of pain. I’ve always heard ONE Championship has great strikers, and you can see that.”

Northcutt then talked about Johnson’s successful ONE Championship debut:

“I remember him taking his opponent down, and his opponent getting back up real quick, and blocking some shots. He was a very talented opponent. I think that ONE Championship has the most champions out of any fight league, and they have so much talent over there that they have a wide variety of guys to fight. There are guys that you maybe haven’t heard the name of, like the guy that Demetrious fought, but they have a lot of talent.”

Northcutt is set to make his ONE Championship debut on May 17 in Singapore. His opponent will be Cosmo Alexandre.