Sage Northcutt Loses ONE Championship Debut In 29 Seconds

Sage Northcutt was making his ONE Championship debut today against former Bellator veteran, Cosmo Alexandre.

Although Northcutt was looking to start off his promotional debut with a win, that is not the case. The former UFC vet was knocked out in just 29 seconds. Northcutt had his hands down and was caught with one punch that ended it all for him.

Before the loss, Northcutt was riding a three-fight winning streak over the likes of Zak Ottow, Thibault Gouti and Michal Quinones. The 23-year-old went 6-2 in the UFC before leaving in free agency to head to the Asian based promotion in ONE. Northcutt’s loss dropped his record to 11-3.

The rumors for Northcutt leaving the UFC were because he wanted a raise and according to reports, the UFC was not going to give it to him.

Alexandre, meanwhile extended his winning streak to eight with the win and improved his MMA record to 8-1. The 37-year-old was also making his ONE debut after spending time in Bellator after ending his kickboxing career.

Northcutt is the second high-profile free agent from the UFC to be knocked out in there debut with Eddie Alvarez being the other. While Demetrious Johnson struggled a bit in his debut as well.