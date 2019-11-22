Sage Northcutt Moving Down Two Weight Classes In ONE Championship

Sage Northcutt plans on making the move to the featherweight division.

ONE Championship’s featherweight division is 155 pounds. Northcutt has dabbled into both the 155-pound and 170-pound divisions. After suffering a brutal knockout loss to Cosmo Alexandre at 185 pounds, “Super” Sage hopes to be 30 pounds lighter for his next outing. The 185-pound weight class is welterweight in ONE.

Sage Northcutt Returning To 155 Pounds

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Northcutt said he’s focusing on how he will change his diet to get back down to 155 pounds.

“I’m not really thinking about any opponents right now, just thinking how I’m going to go down two weight classes,” Northcutt said. “So my previous organization I was in, I was 5-0 at 155 pounds, so I’m going to go back down to featherweight.”

ONE Championship has taken measures to eliminate extreme weight cutting. Northcutt believes it’ll be worth it as he’ll be matched up with fighters his size.

“I fought up at 185 pounds, so I was eating and drinking a lot to be able to get on some weight because I’m only 23, and I’m trying to put on some muscle, so now I’m going to go back down,” Northcutt said. “I learned my lesson about fighting a weight class too big, going back down to 155, and it’ll be better for me.”

Northcutt has gone 3-1 in his last four outings. His 29-second loss to Alexandre was his ONE debut, so he’s hoping to get his first win under their banner. We’ll keep you posted with updates on Northcutt’s next bout as details become available.