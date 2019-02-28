Sage Northcutt Names Big Difference Between ONE Championship and UFC

Former UFC star Sage Northcutt names a big difference between his former promotion and his current one with ONE Championship.

Sage Northcutt is no longer a UFC fighter. Instead, the 22-year-old has signed with the Singapore-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion, ONE Championship. He joins other notable names like Eddie Alvarez and Miesha Tate who are now affiliated with the promotion. Even former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort is considering a move to ONE.

Now having the experience of working for both promotions, Northcutt is able to offer a fair comparison between the two. “Super Sage” noted that the respect aspect is very different between ONE and the UFC (via MMA Junkie):

“You don’t see … at least I haven’t seen any fighters in ONE Championship ever talking smack or talking bad about each other,” Northcutt said.

“Or if one of the fighters doesn’t do good out there, the CEO of ONE Championship or any of the people that work for ONE Championship talk bad about the fighters because of the performance. They know what it takes to get out there, how much energy it takes, and we’re always trying to go out there and perform great.

Northcutt will make his ONE debut on May 17th against Cosmo Alexandre. He ended his UFC run on a three-fight win streak. His last fight resulted in a second-round knockout win over Zak Ottow in Boise, Idaho. The contest was Northcutt’s last under a UFC banner.

What do you think about Northcutt’s comparison between ONE and the UFC?