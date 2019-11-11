Sage Northcutt Questions UFC President Dana White’s Retirement Comments

Former UFC and current ONE Championship fighter Sage Northcutt has responded to Dana White.

Northcutt made his ONE debut back in May and it ended in disaster. He was brutally knocked out by Cosmo Alexandre in 29 seconds. Northcutt had to undergo a nine-hour surgery to fix eight facial fractures. White later told TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter that he’d like to see Northcutt retire (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I would really like to see Sage Northcutt retire,” White said in an interview with TSN. “I hope he does. (He’s a) good looking, charismatic kid, smart. He was an engineer, taking college to be an engineer. He’s got a lot going on in his life. This isn’t the sport for him. I don’t want to sound like I’m (expletive) all over the guy, because I really like the kid a lot, but this isn’t the sport for him. I would love to see him retire before he seriously gets hurt.”

Sage Northcutt Responds To Dana White

Northcutt gave his reaction to White’s comments during an interview with MMAFighting.com.

“For him to say something like that, after that injury, I don’t understand the exact logic of why he would say something like that,” Northcutt told MMA Fighting. “Before, he was wishing me to do great in everything I happened to do in the future, and (to) say something like that is totally different.”

White had also said he doesn’t believe the sport of MMA is for “Super” Sage. Northcutt isn’t sure what White is looking for.

“I’m sure he’s had a few fighters from the UFC go to ONE Championship and I’m sure he—I’m not sure what exactly he wants to see from those fighters, but I’m sure he would like them to be fighting for his league,” Northcutt said. “Me fighting for ONE Championship is great, and I think I’m gonna accomplish great things.”