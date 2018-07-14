Sage Northcutt Sees his UFC Future at Heavyweight

Sage Northcutt returns to the welterweight division on Saturday night’s co-main slot at UFC Fight Night 133 against Zak Ottow.

“Super Sage” is 0-2 at welterweight in the UFC. The 22-year-old will be hoping to turn things around at CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho, having lost to Brian Barberena and Mickey Gall in his prior attempts at 170.

Having successfully made weight for the contest on Friday, Northcutt surprised fans with an admission that he sees himself moving up to heavyweight in the future.

“Personally, I think I might end up fighting heavyweight in the future,” Sage told TMZ.

“I can just see myself keep growing. I’ll be 24, 25, growing 2, 3, 4 more inches, and putting on a lot of muscle. I can absolutely see it.”

Northcutt is 5-2 overall in the promotion, with a flawless record at lightweight. It would be a feat nothing short of extremely impressive to witness a lightweight fight at heavyweight in the UFC, however.

If the Team Alpha Male youngster has serious ambitions at moving up to heavyweight, the first place to start is by establishing himself at welterweight. Northcutt will have the opportunity to get the ball rolling against Zak Ottow on Saturday night.