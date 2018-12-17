Sage Northcutt Isn’t Worried About Spreading Himself Thin At ONE

Sage Northcutt isn’t worried about taking on too many things upon his ONE Championship arrival.

Northcutt is expected to make his ONE Championship debut in March at the promotion’s show in Tokyo, Japan. “Super” signed with ONE Championship after becoming a free agent following his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) run. At the age of 22, many believe Northcutt’s best years in mixed martial arts have yet to come.

Sage Northcutt Won’t Stop At MMA

With the ONE Championship signing, Northcutt can also dive into the world of competitive kickboxing and Muay Thai. During a recent appearance on “The MMA Hour,” Northcutt revealed that he’s ready to tackle three different combat sports:

“I think it’s just gonna make me a better athlete all around. I don’t think I’m gonna be able to spread myself too thin. I think if my kickboxing and Muay Thai gets better, then my MMA’s gonna be getting better too because obviously I’m at one of the best gyms in the world at Team Alpha Male with Urijah Faber and all the great guys over there. So I think my wrestling and my jiu-jitsu’s always improving, so if I have the better stand-up also it’s just all around I’m gonna be a better fighter.”

Northcutt enters ONE Championship with an MMA record of 11-2. While submission losses to Mickey Gall and Bryan Barberena slowed his momentum down a bit, there are still high hopes for Northcutt’s future. Time will tell if the execution will be there.

Do you think Sage Northcutt’s plans will work out?