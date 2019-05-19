Sage Northcutt Undergoes 9 Hour Surgery Following Brutal KO Loss in ONE Championship Debut

Sage Northcutt had to go through an intense nine hour surgery in Singapore following a brutal first round knockout suffered in his ONE Championship debut on Friday.

Sage Northcutt had to go through an intense nine hour surgery in Singapore following a brutal first round knockout suffered in his ONE Championship debut on Friday.

The 23-year old former UFC fighter fell in just 29 seconds to multi-time kickboxing champion Cosmo Alexandre on Friday at ONE: Enter the Dragon from Singapore.

The one punch knockout sent Northcutt crashing down to the canvas face first to stop the contest in his debut fight for the promotion after inking a multi-fight deal following a brief free agency period following the end of his last contract in the UFC.

On Saturday, Northcutt revealed via Instagram that he had eight fractures in his face as a result of the devastating right hand that ended his night.

“Fresh out of surgery. I had 8 fractures and a nine hour intense operation,” Northcutt wrote. “Feeling blessed for the amazing care and all the support from ONE Championship, my family/friends and fans!

“My Terminator face is not too shabby. “I’ll be back!”

The loss stopped Northcutt’s three fight win streak that extended back to his career in the UFC before he fell to Alexandre on Friday.

Northcutt is now 11-3 in his career with this being the first knockout loss of his career.