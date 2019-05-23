Sage Northcutt Provides Update On Facial Injuries From ONE Debut

Sage Northcutt has provided a positive update after suffering multiple facial fractures.

On May 17, Northcutt made his ONE Championship debut against Cosmo Alexandre. The bout only lasted 29 seconds and it did not go “Super” Sage’s way. Northcutt was knocked out cold in one punch and underwent a nine-hour surgery to fix eight fractures.

Sage Northcutt Gives Update Post-Surgery

Northcutt took to his Instagram account to provide a new update. He’s still in the hospital in Singapore, but he appears to be in good spirits and is healing:

“Still in the hospital recovering in Singapore getting better.. thanks for all the prayers!”

Prior to the Alexandre loss, Northcutt was riding a three-fight winning streak under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner. UFC president Dana White claimed the promotion chose not to re-sign Northcutt, but “Super” Sage denied the claim and said he was offered a bout with Demian Maia. MMA News will provide more updates on Northcutt’s injuries as they become available.

Can Sage Northcutt rebound from his devastating KO loss?