Sage Northcutt Will Fight Logan Paul In MMA Or Boxing

Sage Northcutt will fight Logan Paul in an MMA or boxing fight if given the chance.

The YouTube star issued out a Tweet recently stating that he’s excited about possibly securing a fight in the UFC. Several responses were issued out to Paul, but one that stood out the most was from Northcutt.

Northcutt said he’d love to fight Paul, to which the YouTube star accepted the challenge. Of course, nothing is official and it’s all talk at this point. Northcutt spoke about the recent tease of a fight with Paul on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. Here’s what he had to say (via Bloody Elbow):

“Any fighter fighting in the UFC would take the opportunity to take a fight against a YouTuber and stand to make several million dollars.

“I’m not too big for him. I definitely don’t outweigh him. It would be a lot of fun. Either [boxing or MMA] is good for the sport. I know Logan Paul just had a boxing fight.

“It takes a lot of courage just to step in a ring and do that. I think it’s a great opportunity for both of us.”

Discussion: What do you think of talk about a fight between Paul and Northcutt? Sound off in the comments section below!