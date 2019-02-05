Said Nurmagomedov Sees “Nothing Special” About Sean O’Malley

Said Nurmagomedov, cousin of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, sees nothing special in “Sugga” Sean O’Malley. Coming off his first-round TKO victory over Ricardo Ramos at UFC Fortaleza this past weekend, the future is looking bright for Nurmagomedov at 135 pounds. Nurmagomedov is two-for-two in the UFC and hasn’t lost since 2014. With his big finish over Ramos in Brazil, Nurmagomedov has his eye on a bigger name for his next opponent.

Speaking to media after the event, Nurmagomedov dropped fellow bantamweight prospect Sean O’Malley’s name. The Russian doesn’t see anything special in the former “Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series” star (via MMA Junkie):

“There is a fighter Sean O’Malley, everyone is talking about him like he’s a superstar, but I know the UFC just promotes him,” Nurmagomedov said. “His style is similar like my style and I see there is nothing special in him. I would really like to fight him in the next fight.”

O’Malley is currently undefeated in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. He has proven to be quite the finisher, knocking out six of his 10 defeated opponents. O’Malley is 2-0 in his UFC run and is serving a six-month suspension for a United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) violation.

He’s eligible to return in March of 2019. A match-up against Nurmagomedov is certainly possible if both sides are up for it.

Would you like to see a bout between Nurmagomedov and O’Malley?