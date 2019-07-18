Sam Alvey Slams Marc Goddard, Will “Make Sure” He Doesn’t Referee His Fights Again

Marc Goddard is one of the most respected referees in mixed martial arts. But if you listen to Sam Alvey’s self-imposed ban on Goddard officiating any of his future fights, you would think Goddard is in the same rung of criticism as Mario Yamasaki. Let’s just say that Alvey is not a fan of Goddard’s work and believes that he has been burnt by Goddard twice in the past and is set out to avoid a third incident.

At UFC Fight Night 137, Sam Alvey suffered a TKO loss to Antonio Rogerio Nogueira a minute into the first round and also loss by TKO to Jimmy Crute in the very next fight. Alvey credits the losses to premature stoppages doled out by referee Marc Goddard. And as the saying goes: Screw me once, shame on me. Screw me twice, shame on you….or something like that. And now Alvey is putting the kibosh on a third incident with Goddard ever happening (Via Sherdog):

“It was a garbage stoppage,” Alvey said of the Jim Crute stoppage at UFC 234. “That is two in a row that Marc Goddard has done to me. That was bad. I have looked at it and I shouldn’t have gotten punched, but I was fine when he stopped it. I even put my thumb up, because 40 minutes before the fight, he said if you are okay put your thumb up. I did that but he I guess he didn’t see it and stopped the fight.

“I will make sure he doesn’t ref another one of my fights,” Alvey continued. I am sure he doesn’t want any part of me anymore, that is twice now that I have complained. I’m sure nobody will have a problem with him not reffing my fights anymore.”

Sam Alvey will look to rebound from these back-to-back losses this Saturday at UFC San Antonio when he takes on Klidson Abreu.

Do you believe Sam Alvey has a legitimate gripe against referee Marc Goddard?