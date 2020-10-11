Sunday, October 11, 2020

Sandhagen: Sterling Deserves Yan, But I’ll Be Ready for Title Shot

By Clyde Aidoo
Image Courtesy of MMA Junkie

Cory Sandhagen does not expect to be the first challenger to Petr Yan’s bantamweight title reign, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be ready to be.

Following Cory Sandhagen’s spectacular finish of Marlon Moraes at UFC on ESPN+37, there seems to be nowhere for Sandhagen to go but up. The only hurdle currently in his way is a big one: the fact that Aljamain Sterling holds a victory over Sandhagen from earlier this year. If not for that loss, Sandhagen would almost certainly claim the #1 ranking spot from Moraes after his win Saturday, but more than likely both the ranking and the shot will go to Aljamain Sterling instead. In the unlikely event that Sandhagen receives the shot, as unfair as it may be, Sandhagen would not think twice about his next course of action. 

“I would feel really bad if they did me and Yan and did that to Sterling,” Sandhagen said during the UFC on ESPN+37 post-fight interview. “That said, it’s a dog-eat-dog sport, so if they give me that shot, I’m taking that shot. But I think it should be Sterling and Yan.”

If the UFC goes the route most expect in granting Aljamain Sterling the title shot, this will not halt Sandhagen’s preparation for what he expects to be an inevitable title shot, even if it comes as a short-notice replacement. 

“When (Yan/Sterling) gets booked, honestly, I’ve been doing that for a year or two now,” Sandhagen said about staying ready for short-notice fights. “Where it’s like this is a big fight coming up, I don’t have a fight coming up, I’m going to keep my weight low and I’m going to stay ready. I’ve been doing that in camp. I’ve been doing it almost the whole time I’ve been in the UFC.

“I’m definitely going to do that of course now, because I think that I’m probably the No. 1 guy if one of those guys gets hurt.”

After such a spectacular performance at UFC on ESPN+37, Sandhagen’s number is sure to be on the fingertips of the UFC brass if a replacement is needed for a world title fight.

What do you make of Sandhagen’s comments regarding accepting a title fight if offered in spite of the fact that he thinks Sterling should receive the shot?

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

UFC

Jorge Masvidal & Donald Trump Jr. Launch “Fighters Against Socialism” Bus Tour

The "Fighters Against Socialism" bus tour kicks off this Sunday with Donald Trump Jr. and Jorge Masvidal. The tour is part of...
Read more
Results

UFC on ESPN+ 37 Results: Cory Sandhagen TKO’s Marlon Moraes

UFC on ESPN+ 37 goes down tonight (Saturday, October 10, 2020) from the Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi aka Fight...
Read more
MMA

Conor McGregor Wants To Fight Dustin Poirier At UFC 255

Conor McGregor says he has accepted an offer from the UFC to fight Dustin Poirier. He also noted, however, that he told...
Read more
UFC

Bellator 248 & Bellator Europe 10 Results & Highlights

Bellator 248 and Bellator Europe 10 took place tonight (October 10) from the Accor Arena in Paris, France for the inaugural MMA...
Read more
UFC

Tony Ferguson Eyes Welterweight Run, Nick Diaz Fight

Tony Ferguson is eager to return to action, even if it means leaving the lightweight division for his original home at 170.
Read more

Latest MMA News

UFC

Sandhagen: Sterling Deserves Yan, But I’ll Be Ready for Title Shot

Cory Sandhagen does not expect to be the first challenger to Petr Yan’s bantamweight title reign, but that doesn’t mean he won’t...
Read more
UFC

Joaquin Buckley & Dana White Share Emotional Moment Following Sensational KO

Joaquin Buckley put himself on everybody's radar last night with a highlight reel KO of Impa Kasanganay. Buckley hit his opponent with...
Read more
Bellator

Arlene Blencowe Ready For Biggest Fight of Her Career at Bellator 249

Arlene Blencowe (13-7) is no stranger to being a title challenger in Bellator MMA. She fought the former featherweight champion, Julia Budd,...
Read more
UFC

UFC on ESPN+ 37 Bonuses: Four Fighters Nab Performance Checks

The UFC on ESPN+ 37 bonuses have been released. UFC on ESPN+ 37 took place inside Flash Forum on...
Read more
UFC

Fighters React To Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen At UFC on ESPN+ 37

Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen brought a high-paced style to their fight.  The showdown served as the main event...
Read more
UFC

UFC on ESPN+ 37 Highlights: Cory Sandhagen Stuns Marlon Moraes

Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen exceeded expectations in the headlining bout.  The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout...
Read more
UFC

UFC on ESPN+ 37 Highlights: Edson Barboza Dominates Makwan Amirkhani

Edson Barboza vs. Makwan Amirkhani put on an interesting fight in the co-main event billing.  The two fighters met...
Read more
UFC

Bellator 248 & Bellator Europe 10 Results & Highlights

Bellator 248 and Bellator Europe 10 took place tonight (October 10) from the Accor Arena in Paris, France for the inaugural MMA...
Read more
UFC

Cory Sandhagen Explains Shock of Being Booked Against Marlon Moraes

Cory Sandhagen will be competing in the main event of UFC on ESPN+37 tonight opposite Marlon Moraes, and the booking of the...
Read more
UFC

WATCH: UFC on ESPN+ 37 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC on ESPN+ 37 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes. In the headliner, Marlon...
Read more
Results

UFC on ESPN+ 37 Results: Cory Sandhagen TKO’s Marlon Moraes

UFC on ESPN+ 37 goes down tonight (Saturday, October 10, 2020) from the Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi aka Fight...
Read more
UFC

Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC on ESPN+ 37

The final UFC on ESPN+ 37 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion. 
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube