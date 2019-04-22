Santiago Ponzinibbio Challenges Former UFC Champion Anthony Pettis

Santiago Ponzinibbio has his sights set on a showdown with “Showtime.”

Anthony Pettis competed last month. He shared the Octagon with Stephen Thompson in a welterweight clash. This was Pettis’ first UFC bout as a 170-pounder, so he was viewed as an underdog going up against a two-time title challenger in that weight class. Pettis ended up earning a stunning second-round knockout victory.

Ponzinibbio Wants Clash With Pettis

Ponzinibbio, who is the ninth-ranked welterweight, took to Instagram to call out Pettis:

“I’ll never let you be ahead of me, come and get a beating from a real welterweight. You’re not going to get lucky this time.”

Ponzinibbio is coming off a fourth-round knockout win over Neil Magny. The victory extended “Gente Boa’s” streak to seven. He hasn’t suffered a loss since June 2015.

Do you like the idea of Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Anthony Pettis?