Santiago Ponzinibbio Challenges Former UFC Champion Anthony Pettis

Santiago Ponzinibbio has his sights set on a showdown with “Showtime.”
Anthony Pettis competed last month. He shared the Octagon with Stephen Thompson in a welterweight clash. This was Pettis’ first UFC bout as a 170-pounder, so he was viewed as an underdog going up against a two-time title challenger in that weight class. Pettis ended up earning a stunning second-round knockout victory.
Ponzinibbio Wants Clash With Pettis
Ponzinibbio, who is the ninth-ranked welterweight, took to Instagram to call out Pettis:
@showtimepettis jamás voy a dejar que estés adelante mío, ven a recibir una paliza de un verdadero welter, no vas a tener suerte de esta ves 🔥 @showtimepettis , there’s no way I’m going to allow you be ahead of me, come get this beating, you won’t get lucky like last time. 🔥 @showtimepettis, não há como eu permitir que você esteja na minha frente, venha lutar com um verdadeiro welter, vai Levar uma surra, você não terá sorte como da última vez 🔥 #UFC238 #argentinogenteboa #teamponzinibbio #manodura #ufc #happyeaster #ufc238
“I’ll never let you be ahead of me, come and get a beating from a real welterweight. You’re not going to get lucky this time.”
Ponzinibbio is coming off a fourth-round knockout win over Neil Magny. The victory extended “Gente Boa’s” streak to seven. He hasn’t suffered a loss since June 2015.
Do you like the idea of Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Anthony Pettis?