Santiago Ponzinibbio Calls For Robbie Lawler Bout, Blasts Darren Till

Santiago Ponzinibbio wants a bout with Robbie Lawler and he’s taken the time to rip Darren Till in the process.

Lawler is without an opponent for UFC Minneapolis. “Ruthless” was set to meet Tyron Woodley in a rematch. “The Chosen One” went down with an injury and was forced off the card. Many have already expressed interest in the bout including Ponzinibbio and Till.

Poniznibbio Wants Lawler Bout, Rips Till

Upon hearing the news of UFC Minneapolis’ main event, Ponzinibbio was quick to throw his name in the hat (via Guilherme Cruz):

”This fight makes total sense. We’ll put on an exciting fight. I deserve to face a former champion, and I’m ready. If they give me this spot, I’ll go in there and knock him out. He always puts on exciting fights, so fans will go crazy. This fight will make history.”

Till said he’d take the fight with Lawler at a catchweight. This didn’t sit well with Ponzinibbio, who went off on the former title contender:

Bruv, I’ll give you the bail money to come fight me in Uruguay (August 10) after I whoop @Ruthless_RL . You miss weight, back to back losses, knocked out in front of your own people and now you’re picking a new weight class? Spoiled brat. — Santiago Ponzinibbio (@SPonzinibbioMMA) May 17, 2019

“Bruv, I’ll give you the bail money to come fight me in Uruguay (August 10) after I whoop [Robbie Lawler]. You miss weight, back to back losses, knocked out in front of your own people and now you’re picking a new weight class? Spoiled brat.”