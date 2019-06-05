UFC Welterweight Santiago Ponzinibbio Underwent Emergency Surgery For Bacterial Infection

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight Santiago Ponzinibbio is recovering from emergency surgery.

Ponzinibbio is the latest victim of a bacterial infection. It was severe enough to land “Gente Boa” in the hospital where he went under the knife. Ahead of his UFC 237 bout with Alex Volkanovski, Jose Aldo fell ill due to a bacterial infection. After the bout, Volkanovski himself suffered an infection that nearly cost him his leg.

Ponzinibbio Undergoes Emergency Surgery

In an Instagram post, Ponzinibbio gave some details on his hospital visit and emergency surgery:

“Hello friends, I have been absent from social media recently because I had emergency surgery and had to spend a week in the hospital but I’m in recovery mode. I’ll leave this funny video of when I woke up from anesthesia.”

Poniznibbio was last seen in action back in Nov. 2018. He knocked out Neil Magny to extend his winning streak to seven. “Gente Boa” is the ninth-ranked UFC welterweight.