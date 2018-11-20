Santiago Ponzinibbio Says He’d Finish Conor McGregor & GSP

Santiago Ponzinibbio believes he’d finish Conor McGregor and Georges St-Pierre if given the opportunity to fight them.

Ponzinibbio is coming off a fourth-round knockout victory over Neil Magny in the main event of UFC Argentina. “Gente Boa” was the 10th ranked UFC welterweight going into the bout and now he has shot up to the seventh spot. Ponzinibbio recently showed interest in fighting the winner of Kamaru Usman vs. Rafael dos Anjos.

Santiago Ponzinibbio Believes He’d Finish Two Big Names

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Ponzinibbio said he has what it takes to finish McGregor and St-Pierre:

“You give me Conor, I am a better striker than him. He’s really good at trash talk and he’s a really good businessman, but I’m a better fighter. This is different. I’m a better striker. I have better timing. I have better power. I’ll finish him, for sure. I’ll finish McGregor. I’ll finish GSP – GSP is old. He’s a good guy. I like him. I’m a big fan. But I’m better. I’ll finish him. I’m ready for both. I’m an exciting fighter. I know I’m ready. I know I’ll finish Tyron. I know I’ll knock him out, but I need the opportunity. If you give me the fight with GSP, I’ll knock him out for sure. I’ll knock anybody at 170 pounds if you give me the opportunity.”

While Ponzinibbio is rising, not everyone is sold on “Gente Boa.” UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley was unimpressed with Ponzinibbio’s call out and told him to take a number.

