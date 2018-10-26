Santiago Ponzinibbio Says RDA Avoided Fighting Him At UFC Argentina

Santiago Ponzinibbio believes Rafael dos Anjos wanted no part of him at UFC Argentina.

Ponzinibbio will headline UFC Argentina against Neil Magny. The action will be held inside the Estadio Mary Teran de Weiss in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Nov. 17. This will be the UFC’s debut in Argentina and Ponzinibbio will get a chance to showcase his skills in his home country.

Santiago Ponzinibbio Claims RDA Avoided Him

Ponzinibbio recently spoke to AG Fight. “Gente Boa” said that dos Anjos had a chance to fight him at the event, but refused (via Bloody Elbow):

“They told me nobody wanted to fight me in Argentina, that the only one who accepted was Magny. I’m certain (Rafael dos Anjos avoided the fight out of fear). A fight against Dos Anjos in Argentina made total sense, the UFC offered him, but he declined. They tried a didn’t offer and he still refused. So I’m sure he avoided me. The UFC told me that the only top-10 guy who accepted to fight me in Argentina was Magny.”

In the past, dos Anjos has made it clear that he doesn’t wish to travel overseas for his fights anymore. The former UFC lightweight champion lives in the United States and wants to avoid leaving his family behind for fight camps. Ponzinibbio was critical of dos Anjos’ words and said it was just an excuse not to fight him on Nov. 17.

Do you think Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Rafael dos Anjos takes place if “Gente Boa” gets past Neil Magny?