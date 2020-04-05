Santiago Ponzinibbio Says He’ll Fight Tyron Woodley An ‘Arm Tied Behind My Back’

Santiago Ponzinibbio is looking to fight Tyron Woodley at UFC 249 and will do so with an arm tied behind his back.

Woodley has been asking to fight at UFC 249 on April 18 and called out Colby Covington. Yet, for Ponzinibbio, he says he is the logical opponent for the former champion.

“Just saw on the media that Tyron Woodley is saying he’s ready to fight at UFC 249, that he’s training and ready to do the main event, so I’m here,” Ponzinibbio said to MMAFighting. “I’m ready to take this fight. I’d be happy to do this main event and knock him out in the first round. This is my fight. In two weeks, I’m in.”

Santiago Ponzinibbio hasn’t fought since he knocked out Neil Magny in November of 2017. Since then, he has been dealing with injuries and was set to return against Robbie Lawler at UFC 245 but he had a staph infection and was forced to pull out.

Although he hasn’t fought in a year and a half, Ponzinibbio is confident he’d knockout Woodley in the first.

“I’ve been away for a while with an injury and I haven’t trained for a while. What more does he want?” said Ponzinibbio. “He only takes easy fights so I’m coming off an injury, which is great for him. But I’ll still beat the sh*t out of him and knock him out in the first round.”

“I’m not training. I’m away for a year and a half, there are no other advantages I can give him,” he continued. “I’ll fight with one arm tied behind my back if he wants, and I’ll still beat the sh*t out of this guy and knock him out in the first round. Let’s see if he’s man enough to take this fight.”

Currently, Woodley has yet to comment on Ponzinibbio’s callout. But, it is a scrap that does make sense in the welterweight division.