Santiago Ponzinibbio Says He’ll Move Down To Lightweight To ‘Finish’ Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov is 27-0 and has looked unbeatable. Yet, welterweight contender, Santiago Ponzinibbio wants that fight, as he says that is his dream fight.

“Khabib man, he’s 27-0 man. I can finish this guy, I know,” Ponzinibbio said backstage at UFC Uruguay (h/t MMA Fighting). “The first guy to beat this guy is an exciting opportunity too.”

Although they are in different weight classes, Ponzinibbio said he would be open to moving down to lightweight. He is confident he could make weight, but would only do it for the fight against Nurmagomedov.

“I can do. For good opportunity, I can do that…For good opportunity, of course, I do 155,” he said.

Santiago Ponzinibbio is on a seven-fight winning streak with notable wins over the likes of Neil Magny, Gunnar Nelson, and Mike Perry among others. However, he has struggled to stay active as he has not fought since November of last year.

Nurmagomedov, meanwhile, is set to fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 on Sept. 7. There, he is looking to defend his title for the second time.