Santiago Ponzinibbio says Rafael dos Anjos is avoiding a fight with him.

Ponzinibbio is set to meet Neil Magny on Nov. 17 in the main event of UFC Argentina. Ponzinibbio initially wanted to take on former UFC lightweight champion dos Anjos. Last month, dos Anjos said he wanted to be with his family more and as a result wouldn’t take fights too far from the United States.

Santiago Ponzinibbio Says RDA is Making Excuses to Not Fight Him

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Ponzinibbio wasn’t enamored with dos Anjos’ reasoning:

“If you say the fight is in Mexico, OK I understand. You have a big altitude. You need to go two, maybe three weeks before the fight. But in Argentina, you don’t have altitude, you don’t have a different time zone than your country. In Argentina, you fight Saturday and you’re back Sunday. It’s the same sh*t if he fought in Las Vegas or in LA. … This is not a real excuse, this is a stupid excuse. It’s stupid. I don’t know, man. I don’t know what the UFC said to RDA about taking the fight. But the excuse of RDA is ridiculous.”

UFC Argentina will be held inside the Estadio Mary Teran de Weiss in Buenos Aires, Argentina. This will be the UFC’s first trip to Argentina. Ponzinibbio was born in La Plata, Argentina. Also featured on the card will be a light heavyweight scrap between Khalil Rountree and Johnny Walker. Jared Cannonier vs. Alessio Di Chirico is also set for the card as is Cynthia Calvillo vs. Poliana Botelho. MMA News will have you covered with the latest UFC Argentina news.

Do you believe we’ll eventually get to see Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Rafael dos Anjos?