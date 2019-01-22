Santiago Ponzinibbio Tired of Waiting on “Scared” dos Anjos

Santiago Ponzinibbio is running out of patience. Ponzinibbio believes that the man responsible for this irritation has been doing some running of his own, that being Rafael dos Anjos, whom Santiago Ponzinibbio continues to challenge at every turn and on every platform available to him. But although Ponzinibbio continues to wait against his will, he does believe it is only a matter of time before the fight will happen and that dos Anjos will have to begrudgingly fight him in spite of his fears:

“I truly believe the fight will happen,” Ponzinibbio told MMA Fighting. “The only way it doesn’t happen is if he turns it down. He’s saying on Twitter that he’s in, but the contract never comes. He says that on Twitter, but the truth is he doesn’t want to fight me. He’s scared.”

The Twitter exchange Santiago Ponzinibbio is referring to concluded with dos Anjos implying that he will give Ponzinibbio the fight he has been asking for. The fact that the fight is still not a done deal is what irks Ponzinibbio the most.

”It makes me want to beat him up even more because he says he’s in, but then turns it down to the matchmakers,” Ponzinibbio said. “He’s running from the fight. He’s scared. That pisses me off because he says something, but acts differently.”

Stephen Thompson claimed that it would have been him fighting Santiago Ponzinibbio but Ponzinibbio turned down the fight. Whether or not there is truth to those claims, Ponzinibbio has made no secret that it is Rafael dos Anjos whom he has had his eyes on for months.

Santiago Ponzinibbio is currently on a very impressive seven-fight win streak and is ranked #7 in the welterweight rankings. In his last bout, Ponzinibbio defeated Neil Magny in an impressive 4th round knockout at UFC Fight Night 140 last November.

Do you believe Santiago Ponzinibbio will get his wish and fight Rafael dos Anjos next?