Santiago Ponzinibbio: Tyron Woodley Knows I’m Going To Knock Him Out

Santiago Ponzinibbio believes Tyron Woodley knows he’s on borrowed time.

Last night (Nov. 17), Ponzinibbio took on Neil Magny in the main event of UFC Argentina. The action took place inside the Estadio Mary Teran de Weiss in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “Gente Boa” was on point throughout the fight with his jabs and leg kicks. He ended up taking a fourth-round knockout victory. After the fight, Ponzinibbio called for a title bout against champion Woodley.

Santiago Ponzinibbio Makes His Case

Woodley responded to Ponzinibbio in the FOX Sports 1 booth by telling him to take a number. “Gente Boa” fired back during his FS1 interview (via MMAFighting.com):

“In regards to Woodley, I understand fully why he says that, he wants to hold on to his title as long as possible. He knows that if he does fight me, I’m going to knock him out, I’m going to take it. So he wants to keep extending his reign for as long as he can and that’s why he keeps saying that I still have a long way to go.”

Ponzinibbio was the 10th ranked UFC welterweight going into his bout with eighth ranked Magny. While it’s unlikely that “Gente Boa” will receive the next title shot, Woodley brought up the point that unforeseen circumstances such as injuries could provide the opportunity for someone in Ponzinibbio’s spot to step up. It’ll be interesting to see what’s next for Ponzinibbio. As for Woodley, he’s likely to defend his gold against Colby Covington sometime next year.

Do you think Santiago Ponzinibbio is one win away from a title opportunity?