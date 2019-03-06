Santiago Ponzinibbio Has Unfinished Business With Kamaru Usman

Santiago Ponzinibbio believes he’ll eventually clash with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder Kamaru Usman.

Ponzinibbio and Usman were supposed to meet back in May 2018. “Gente Boa” ended up pulling out of the event due to an injury. Usman ended up facing Demain Maia instead and earned a unanimous decision victory. Fast forward to March 2019 and Usman is the newly crowned UFC welterweight champion following a brilliant display against Tyron Woodley.

Ponzinibbio Sends A Message To Usman

Ponzinibbio took to his Instagram account to let the new 170-pound king know that he’s gunning for gold:

“Congratulations for the great performance [Kamaru Usman], now [it’s] time for us to take care of a pending issue in the octagon, see you soon.”

Ponzinibbio is coming off a knockout victory over Neil Magny. He’s been involved in a bit of a social media beef with Rafael dos Anjos. That bout hasn’t been made official, but we’ll keep you posted on what’s next for Ponzinibbio.

Ponzinibbio is on a seven-fight winning streak. His last defeat was back in June 2015. As for Usman, he’s on a 14-fight winning streak and hasn’t lost since May 2013. That was just his second professional mixed martial arts bout.

Do you think Santiago Ponzinibbio will eventually fight for a UFC title?