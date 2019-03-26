Santiago Ponzinibbio Willing to Fight Teammates for UFC Title Shot

Santiago Ponzinibbio is open to fighting anyone, including his teammates, as long as it leads to a UFC title shot.

Two teammates who particularly come to mind are #2-ranked welterweight Colby Covington and #5-ranked Jorge Masvidal. When asked if he would be willing to face his American Top Team teammates, Ponzinibbio did not speak with ambivalence:

“No. For sure, if it’s for the title shot, we’ll fight man,” Ponzinibbio said in an interview with The Body Lock. “It’s a team but it’s a dream to each guy. It’s good for the gym too, you know? A lot of good contenders and prospects. Before the title, we fight, we know that.”

Santiago Ponzinibbio almost had a fight against new welterweight champion Kamaru Usman last year at UFC Argentina, but Ponzinibbio withdrew from the fight. But now, Ponzinibbio is not only ready to fight Kamaru Usman, but he is also ready to defeat him within the distance:

“I know I am ready to finish Kamaru Usman,” Ponzinibbio said. “I have the level to do that, but I need the opportunity.”

And while Santiago Ponzinibbio has expressed a willingness to face his teammates, there is another name that Ponzinibbio has placed at the top of his wish list:

“Maybe I need to fight a top-five guy and I think Tyron Woodley is a good option. It’s a good fight, good matchup. I know I can finish anyone in this division. I believe in my power, my work, I work very hard for a long time. I’m ready and excited to be back.”

“This division, I think, is the most exciting division. A lot of good guys, a lot of high-level guys but I’m ready to make history. I think Tyron Woodley is a really exciting fight.”

