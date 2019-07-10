Sarah Kaufman Advances To PFL 2019 Playoffs After Opponent Misses Weight

Sarah Kaufman will move on to the PFL 2019 playoffs without having to compete tomorrow night (July 11).

Kaufman was scheduled to take on Roberta Samad on the main card of PFL 4, season 2. Those plans changed when Samad failed to make the women’s lightweight limit. Samad missed weight by 0.6 pounds and Kaufman was awarded three points, allowing her to move on to the playoffs.

Sean O’Connell made the announcement during the ceremonial weigh-ins:

#PFL4 update: Due to Roberta Samad missing weight, Sarah Kaufman will be awarded a walkover win. Those 3 points earn @mmasarah a spot in the #PFLPlayoffs. Full statement from @realOCsports. pic.twitter.com/5klgoF0Ma8 — #PFLmma (@ProFightLeague) July 10, 2019

“We did lose a couple bouts off the card and I just wanna explain for everyone what happened. A couple of fighters [were] unable to make weight. Sarah Kaufman did make weight. She will take the walkover and the three points. She’ll be paid her show purse and her win purse because the PFL takes care of their fighters. That will be good enough to secure her a spot in these playoffs. She’ll be either the one seed, the two seed, or the three seed depending on what happens in tomorrow’s women’s lightweight action. So Sarah Kaufman moves on, Roberta Samad unable to make weight. She retains the points she won in her first bout, she does not get anything for this bout.”

Zane Kamaka also missed weight. He was set to take on Andre Fialho. Fialho takes the walkover victory, while Kamaka is kicked off this season of PFL due to missing weight in the past.

Here are the PFL 4, season 2 weigh-in results: