Sarah Moras vs Talita Bernado Reported for UFC Moncton

A battle in the women’s bantamweight division has been reported by Combate for UFC Fight Night Moncton as Sarah Moras will face off against Brazilian Talita Bernardo.

Sarah Moras will enter with a record of 5-3 and most recently suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Lucie Pudilova at UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs. Medeiros. Although Moras will be competing in the bantamweight division again, she has expressed a desire to move up a weight class to the larger, yet talent-malnourished featherweight division:

“It’s always a bit of a struggle,” Moras told Fightful’s James Lynch earlier this year in regards to cutting weight to make 135. “I really want to move up a weight class. It seems they are really not trying to build that division. It’d be nice if they started to.

“I feel like the more I work out, the more muscle I get, the harder it is to make weight because I’m bigger. Leaner but weight the same or more. So, it’s always a struggle for me.”

Her opponent, Talita Bernado, also will come into the fight with five victories; however, none of which occured in the UFC, as Bernado is thus far 0-2 in her UFC stint, suffering losses to Marion Reneau and Irene Aldana. Bernado holds a black belt in jiu-jitsu, and she has put her knowledge in the discipline to use, with four of her five wins coming by way of submission. She will look to make it five against the purple-belted Sarah Moras, who has often displayed a high level of comfort on the mat herself.

Whom do you think wins? Sarah Moras or Talita Bernardo?